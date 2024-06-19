Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

