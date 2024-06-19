International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $27,066.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 247,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

