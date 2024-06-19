Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $676.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

