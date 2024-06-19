Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.56

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 84189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

