Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.14

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 8252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.