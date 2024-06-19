Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 1.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1,031,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,846,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

