iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.31

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $363.31 and last traded at $362.39, with a volume of 144405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.41 and a 200 day moving average of $325.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

