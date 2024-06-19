iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

