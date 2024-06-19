iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.34

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.34 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 241972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

