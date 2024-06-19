iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

