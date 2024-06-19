Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $66,583,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

