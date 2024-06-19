James D. Dondero Buys 16,272 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.16 per share, for a total transaction of 100,235.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NXDT stock opened at 4.76 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.73 and a 1-year high of 13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.55.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
