James D. Dondero Buys 16,272 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.16 per share, for a total transaction of 100,235.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NXDT stock opened at 4.76 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.73 and a 1-year high of 13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 149,530 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

