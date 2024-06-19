James D. Small III Sells 7,500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:INSW opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,923 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

