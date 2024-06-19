James D. Small III Sells 7,500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,923 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

