Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 9,969 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equitable Trading Down 0.0 %

EQH opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equitable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

