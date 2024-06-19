Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.