Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.43 and last traded at $146.03. Approximately 1,125,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,321,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

