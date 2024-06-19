Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $348,750.00.

Solid Power Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

