Julie Andrews Sells 15,625 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Report on RxSight

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.