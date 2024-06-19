Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 41 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $334.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.85. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

