Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

