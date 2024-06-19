Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $374,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.