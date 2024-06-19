Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

