Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock valued at $893,291,618. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

