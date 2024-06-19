Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 260 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

DGX opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

