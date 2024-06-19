Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 786 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.70. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
