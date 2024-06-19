KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 14%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 93,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

KDA Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.