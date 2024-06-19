KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 14%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 93,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
KDA Group Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About KDA Group
KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.
