Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$167,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$104,675.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total transaction of C$128,500.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.