Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Featured Stories

