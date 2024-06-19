La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of LZB opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

