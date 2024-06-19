Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

