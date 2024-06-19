Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.32

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 797789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $35,896,000. SIH Partners LLLP grew its position in Li Auto by 508.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,555,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

