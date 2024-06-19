Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 3.0 %

LLYVA stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

