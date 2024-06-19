Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 958,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 652,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($92,249.05). Insiders own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

