Louis Silver Sells 3,934 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CEVA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CEVA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

