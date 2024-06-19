Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Up 0.6%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.04 and last traded at $224.76. 250,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,431,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

