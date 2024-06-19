Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,772,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,709,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 631,728 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

