Mark A. Emmert Sells 8,100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXPD stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

