Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.42 million and $15.77 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.31393502 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,155,098.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

