McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $600.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $600.00 and last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

