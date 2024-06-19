Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.41

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 66782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 310,577 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

