Michael Raab Sells 35,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,315.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

