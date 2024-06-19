Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,243,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $175,279.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

