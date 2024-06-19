MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,421.17 and last traded at $1,450.00. Approximately 367,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,891,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,428.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

