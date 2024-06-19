Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.44). Approximately 117,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 21,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.49 ($0.45).

Mind Gym Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.06 million, a PE ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

