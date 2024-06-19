Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 183,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

