Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

