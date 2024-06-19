Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

MIRM opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.