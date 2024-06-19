Modus Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UNH opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.02.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.