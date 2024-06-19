Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $451.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

