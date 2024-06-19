Modus Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $66,696,000. General Partner Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

